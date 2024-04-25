Meghan Markle fears ‘naive and emotional’ Prince Harry’s actions

Meghan Markle is reportedly against any reconciliation with Prince William and Kate Middleton, and even considers her husband ‘naïve’.



All of this has been brought to light by an inside source close to OK magazine.

This insider in question weighed in on things during one of their most recent chats.

In it the source noted that Meghan Markle had a lot of thoughts regarding Kate Middleton, and even felt she should have had her “back” protected by the future Queen because she was also an “outsider.”

The same insider also went as far as to add, “It would never bother Meghan if she didn’t see William and Kate again.”

All in all, “[She] sadly knows that there is no relationship between her children and George, Charlotte and Louis.”

“She would’ve loved that to happen, but the Waleses have made it clear they don’t want it.”

However, at the same time “she knows deep down that Harry wants to fix the relationship. The Kate news has made him more determined to try and do it. But she thinks Harry is being naïve and that he still can’t trust William,” the insider also added.

“She’s terrified he’ll be made a fool of again, and William will use him. She knows she makes better decisions than Harry as she won’t let her emotions rule her. But she fears she’s losing control over this situation,” the insider ended the chat by saying.