Meghan Markle fears for Prince Harry's mental state when it comes to Prince William

Meghan Markle fears for Prince Harry’s mental state whenever he’s near Prince William

There are a lot of fears Meghan Markle has regarding Prince Harry’s mental state and the relationship he shares with Prince William.



An inside source that is well placed within Buckingham Palace made these admissions.

They shed light into everything during one of their most recent interviews with OK magazine.

During that chat the insider admitted that Meghan Markle has completely come to believe that “William has made it clear that he doesn’t want a reconciliation and hasn’t made any effort.”

Reportedly “He could have quite easily made time for Harry when he’s been in the U.K,” but that did not happen.

For those unversed, this meeting in question is Prince Harry’s 2024 visit to the England for King Charles’ ailing health.

The same source also went on to admit that Meghan’s reasons for being apprehensive about everything is that she doesn’t want to see Prince Harry get hurt as a result of old rifts.

“This isn’t all on Harry. But because of the current situation, there’s no way William will offer an olive branch. Meghan just doesn’t want to see him hurt again as it’s taken him years to finally get over the fallout.”