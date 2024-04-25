Meghan Markle's difficult behavior exposed: ‘Nothing's ever good enough'

Meghan Markle reportedly felt that nothing was ever right in the Palace and made things extra difficult for staffers, according to a slew of new allegations.



Royal expert and commentator Richard Palmer issued these sentiments.

He weighed in on things during one of his appearances on The Sun’s Royal Exclusive show.

There he accused Prince Harry of berating staffers with his ‘difficult demands’ and even went as far as to say that no one could “do anything right” in the eyes of the couple.

According to the expert, there were largely very “huge inquests” whenever there would be a public event or engagement.

This behavior even went as far as to cause a lot of falling outs among staffers.

According to Mr Palmer, “There were staff in the royal household complaining about the way Harry and Meghan were treating them.”

“I’ve certainly spoken to people who have said that nothing they did for them was ever right – and there was always a massive inquest after every royal engagement that they did.”

“It would be: ‘Why did we do this? Why did you say that?’ I think it was really difficult for a lot of people,” he also said.

Even the couple’s last communications secretary faced a lot of PR probes while Meghan Markle’s staff was interviewed by the Palace over the bullying allegations.

According to Mr Palmer, the secretary Sara “was in a really difficult situation. She was caught between a rock and a hard place.”

“She was trying to be loyal to the people who employed her - Harry and Meghan - and she was getting pelter from the press because of the way they were behaving.”

For those unversed, it all ended without any formal announcement to the public and even had the royal branded “Duchess Difficult” behind Palace walls.