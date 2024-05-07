 

Kaley Cuoco weighs in on life outside Hollywood in a ranch

By
Web Desk

May 07, 2024

Kaley Cuoco, aka Penny from the Big Bang Theory is well known for her love for animals.

For those unversed, she also houses dogs, horses, cows and chickens.

Referencing it all in her interview with People magazine, she also broke how it feels to own a ranch a few years in, in north of Hollywood, California.

She began by admitting that its because “I wanted something away from L.A.”

The star also went as far as to add, “I love being an actor and I love the business, I really do, I’ve been in it my whole life.”

“I know nothing else for 30-plus years. But I knew I needed a special place that wasn’t that and that felt more grounded, felt more real, felt more family-oriented because I do love that side of my life, but this is equally as important to me.”

“I was like, ‘I want my own ranch. I want my own place’,” she also added during the course of her chat.

Not to mention, “I wanted a place for my family. My family’s family and my child and my brain.”

She also explained some of the other good things about this move and admitted, “I come out here and there’s no phone.”

“You’ve got to get on [your horse] and you ride, and then you get off and you grab a carrot, and you go walk in to see all the little animals and they’re all running up to you and it’s like, ‘Oh, my gosh,’ you just feel so honored,” she even added before signing off. 

