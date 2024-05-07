 

Prince Harry touches down in London for UK Invictus Games anniversary event

Prince Harry has finally touched down into London ahead of his Invictus Games event

Prince Harry touches down in London for UK Invictus Games anniversary event

Prince Harry has finally arrived to the UK, for his upcoming event for the Invictus Games, according to a report by The Daily Mail.

For those unversed, the Duke will not be accompanied by either his wife Meghan Markle or his kids Prince Archie and Lilibet.

The 10-year anniversary event for the Invictus Games will also air tomorrow, as part of thanksgiving service at St Paul’s Cathedral.

It is also pertinent to mention that no senior member of the Royal Family, namely King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William or Kate Middleton will be in attendance.

Just a day later the Duke will also be setting off for his cultural tour of Nigeria alongside Meghan Markle, who is slated to arrive directly into the country at around the same time. 

