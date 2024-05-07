 

Buckingham Palace shares 'sad news' a day before Prince Harry's UK return

Buckingham Palace drops the bombshell news as Prince Harry is also expected to meet King Charles

By
Web Desk

May 07, 2024

Buckingham Palace shares 'sad news' a day before Prince Harry's UK return

Buckingham Palace has shared a ‘sad news’ a day before Prince Harry’s return to Britain for Invictus Games event.

The royal family shared the 'sad news' about CoppaFeel! breast cancer charity founder Kris Hallenga’s death, who died aged 38 after 15 years of living with the disease.

The CoppaFeel charity shared photo of Kris and announced, “We share the sad news that our founder, boob chief, colleague, friend and queen of glittering turds, Kris, has died.”

The post further reads: “Kris approached life in a creative, fun and fearless way, showing us that it is possible to live life to the full with cancer.”

In 2009 Kris was diagnosed with secondary breast cancer at the age of 23, after being turned away from her GP for over a year. By the time she was diagnosed, it was terminal. 

"Kris’ ambition was for no one else to find themselves in her position and so CoppaFeel! was born, to ensure breast cancers are diagnosed early and accurately.”

The royal family, on behalf of King Charles and Queen Camilla, retweeted CoppaFeel post to pay tribute to Kris.

The post came a day before Prince Harry is set to arrive in UK to mark 10 years of Invictus Games.

More From Entertainment

Prince Harry ready to put 'pride and differences' to one side for King Charles

Prince Harry ready to put 'pride and differences' to one side for King Charles
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry skip Met Gala 2024 for THIS reason

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry skip Met Gala 2024 for THIS reason
Prince William, Prince Harry break special promise made to Princess Diana

Prince William, Prince Harry break special promise made to Princess Diana
‘Enraged' Gisele Bündchen confronted Tom Brady after Netflix roast video

‘Enraged' Gisele Bündchen confronted Tom Brady after Netflix roast
Prince William, Kate Middleton leave King Charles super excited with latest decision

Prince William, Kate Middleton leave King Charles super excited with latest decision
King Charles thinking of asking massive favor from Kate Middleton video

King Charles thinking of asking massive favor from Kate Middleton
Prince Harry hailed for making very wise move about Meghan Markle

Prince Harry hailed for making very wise move about Meghan Markle
King Charles gets sweet advice regarding Prince Harry's stay at Buckingham Palace

King Charles gets sweet advice regarding Prince Harry's stay at Buckingham Palace
Meghan Markle hit with another setback to her popularity and reputation video

Meghan Markle hit with another setback to her popularity and reputation
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's parenting under fire over Archie's American accent video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's parenting under fire over Archie's American accent
Kate Middleton, Prince William's special gift for Archie on his fifth birthday revealed video

Kate Middleton, Prince William's special gift for Archie on his fifth birthday revealed
‘Emotional' King Charles looks forward to ‘darling boy' Prince Harry's visit

‘Emotional' King Charles looks forward to ‘darling boy' Prince Harry's visit