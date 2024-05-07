Buckingham Palace shares 'sad news' a day before Prince Harry's UK return

Buckingham Palace shares 'sad news' a day before Prince Harry's UK return

Buckingham Palace has shared a ‘sad news’ a day before Prince Harry’s return to Britain for Invictus Games event.



The royal family shared the 'sad news' about CoppaFeel! breast cancer charity founder Kris Hallenga’s death, who died aged 38 after 15 years of living with the disease.

The CoppaFeel charity shared photo of Kris and announced, “We share the sad news that our founder, boob chief, colleague, friend and queen of glittering turds, Kris, has died.”

The post further reads: “Kris approached life in a creative, fun and fearless way, showing us that it is possible to live life to the full with cancer.”

In 2009 Kris was diagnosed with secondary breast cancer at the age of 23, after being turned away from her GP for over a year. By the time she was diagnosed, it was terminal.

"Kris’ ambition was for no one else to find themselves in her position and so CoppaFeel! was born, to ensure breast cancers are diagnosed early and accurately.”

The royal family, on behalf of King Charles and Queen Camilla, retweeted CoppaFeel post to pay tribute to Kris.

The post came a day before Prince Harry is set to arrive in UK to mark 10 years of Invictus Games.

