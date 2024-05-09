 

Kate Hudson recalls cute first meeting with Madonna ahead of album release

Kate Hudson is gearing up for the release of her debut album 'Glorious' and praises Madonna for her influence

By
Web Desk

May 09, 2024

Kate Hudson recalls cute first meeting with Madonna ahead of album release

Following the release of her new album, Kate Hudson took to praising Madonna for inspiring her love of pop music.

Appearing on the Howard Stern Show, Kate gushed over the Queen of Pop, saying, “Madonna was my hero. I mean — oh, my god. I think she was every young girl's hero.”

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star recalled how she met Madonna when she was a kid. She said the Popular singer called her home when she was dating Warren Beatty.

“You know when I met Madonna? When she was with Warren Beatty and I was a little girl,” she shared. “She actually called the house and Oliver [Kate's brother] answered the phone one time 'cause Warren was at the house.”

“We were just frozen,” she recalled.

“Oliver was like, ‘It's Madonna!’” she said, mimicking her brother’s reaction.

Sharing the clip on his Instagram account, Stern wrote, “@katehudson was just a kid when she met @madonna for the first time after her idol called the house and her brother @theoliverhudson answered the phone.”

Kate’s debut album, titled Glorious, will be released on May 17 and contains 12 songs.

Speaking about finally releasing music after a thriving acting career, Kate previously told Today: "I got very famous very young, and especially at that time, that (music) dream kind of just went to the side a little for many years.”

"This idea that I was too afraid to share my music, it was like scratching at me to say, 'Why do I have this fear? I need to put my music out in the world.' Whether people like it or not," she explained.

More From Entertainment

Madonna shares rare pictures of adopted children

Madonna shares rare pictures of adopted children
Netflix's ‘Baby Reindeer' criticized by ‘Doctor Who' writer for THIS reason

Netflix's ‘Baby Reindeer' criticized by ‘Doctor Who' writer for THIS reason
Prince William ‘only works' when Prince Harry is ‘making news' video

Prince William ‘only works' when Prince Harry is ‘making news'
Georgia Harrison weighs in on fear surrounding her own nonconsensual videos

Georgia Harrison weighs in on fear surrounding her own nonconsensual videos
David Beckham reveals how Tom Brady is doing after brutal Netflix roast

David Beckham reveals how Tom Brady is doing after brutal Netflix roast
Meghan Markle feels ‘betrayed' as Prince Harry reconnects with Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle feels ‘betrayed' as Prince Harry reconnects with Kate Middleton
Kanye West told to step back from venture that caused him 'harm' before

Kanye West told to step back from venture that caused him 'harm' before
Kensington Palace attempts to overshadow Prince Harry's Invictus Games event video

Kensington Palace attempts to overshadow Prince Harry's Invictus Games event
Prince Harry urged to go tin rattling back in Montecito video

Prince Harry urged to go tin rattling back in Montecito
Kate Middleton confides in Prince Harry about cancer battles despite public row video

Kate Middleton confides in Prince Harry about cancer battles despite public row
Meghan Markle's chances of capturing Prince William, Kate Middleton's interest exposed

Meghan Markle's chances of capturing Prince William, Kate Middleton's interest exposed
Sandra Bullock planning Hollywood comeback alongside Keanu Reeves

Sandra Bullock planning Hollywood comeback alongside Keanu Reeves