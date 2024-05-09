 

Netflix's ‘Baby Reindeer' criticized by ‘Doctor Who' writer for THIS reason

Netflix’s hit new series Baby Reindeer has been criticized by a BBC expert for allowing the real-life people depicted in the series to be identified by netizens.

Russell T Davies, a high-profile TV industry figure who also serves as the writer for BBC’s Doctor Who, has called out Netflix for making the people easy to identify. He says the BBC would’ve been “much stricter” with editorial compliance processes had it brought the true story to TV.

“Compliance and editorial policy drives us mad here but I sleep at night,” he told The Times.

Baby Reindeer depicts writer and lead actor Richard Gadd’s real-life experience with being stalked by an older woman. Fiona Harvey, played by Jessica Gunning in the show, has been identified online by social media hawks and has been facing severe backlash and threats since the show became a favorite. She has since spoken out, denying Gadd’s claims of stalking.

Harvey has now broken cover and set to record an interview with Piers Morgan to tell her side of things.

Meanwhile, Benjamin King, Netflix UK’s senior public policy director, responded to the backlash saying that they took “every reasonable precaution in disguising the real-life identities of the people involved in that story.”

“Ultimately, it’s obviously very difficult to control what viewers do, particularly in a world where everything is amplified by social media,” he argued.

“I personally wouldn’t be comfortable with a world in which we decided it was better that Richard was silenced and not allowed to tell the story,” he remarked.

