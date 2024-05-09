 

Prince Harry urged to go tin rattling back in Montecito

Prince Harry has just been urged by an expert to find some other endeavor to expand into the US

By
Web Desk

May 09, 2024

Prince Harry urged to go tin rattling back in Montecito

Prince Harry has just received a bit of advice about expanding an existing endeavor into the US.

Royal commentator and expert Richard Eden issued these claims.

He weighed in on everything during one of his most recent pieces for The Daily Mail.

In that piece he discussed the Duke’s trademark row over the 2006 charity he founded alongside the Prince Seeiso of Lesotho for people struggling to come to terms with their HIV and AIDS diagnosis.

“During a fleeting visit to London, when he'll give a reading at a St Paul's Cathedral service celebrating the tenth anniversary of the Invictus Games, might he give a concerned backwards glance at California?”

“I ask because his other great charitable venture, Sentebale, founded in 2006 to benefit African orphans, has, I can disclose, fallen into trademark difficulties in the USA – thwarting, for now at least, plans to expand its operations in America.”

“Perhaps inspired by the appetite of his wife, Meghan, for trademarking all manner of goods and services for her fledgling lifestyle business, American Riviera Orchard, Harry had hoped to secure a trademark for Sentebale in numerous categories.”

For those unversed, some of the Duke’s categories included mental health services, campaigning and provision of immunizations, among others.

But given how the US Patent and Trademark Office has decided not to award the patent, despite there being “no conflicting [trade] marks” Mr Eden recommended, “Time, perhaps, for Harry to go tin rattling in Montecito, the enclave for California's fabulously rich where he and Meghan snapped up an £11million mansion which, by some accounts, has 16 bathrooms – and, by others, a rather intriguing 13-and-a-half.”

More From Entertainment

Kate Middleton confides in Prince Harry about cancer battles despite public row video

Kate Middleton confides in Prince Harry about cancer battles despite public row
Meghan Markle's chances of capturing Prince William, Kate Middleton's interest exposed

Meghan Markle's chances of capturing Prince William, Kate Middleton's interest exposed
Sandra Bullock planning Hollywood comeback alongside Keanu Reeves

Sandra Bullock planning Hollywood comeback alongside Keanu Reeves
Jennifer Garner to walk down the aisle again years after Ben Affleck divorce

Jennifer Garner to walk down the aisle again years after Ben Affleck divorce
King Charles hints at deeper issues with Prince Harry by rejecting his olive branch

King Charles hints at deeper issues with Prince Harry by rejecting his olive branch
King Charles fears meeting Prince Harry before emotional readiness

King Charles fears meeting Prince Harry before emotional readiness

Kate Middleton's well being to dictate Prince William's future in the monarchy video

Kate Middleton's well being to dictate Prince William's future in the monarchy
Prince Harry, King Charles have ‘long road' ahead of ‘healing'

Prince Harry, King Charles have ‘long road' ahead of ‘healing'
Kendrick Lamar warns Kanye West over Drake beef?

Kendrick Lamar warns Kanye West over Drake beef?
Queen Camilla dubbed major roadblock in Prince Harry, King Charles failed meeting plans

Queen Camilla dubbed major roadblock in Prince Harry, King Charles failed meeting plans
Princess Diana family celebrates ‘lonely' Prince Harry at St. Paul's

Princess Diana family celebrates ‘lonely' Prince Harry at St. Paul's
Prince Harry keeps Diana close at St.Paul's after King snub: Here's How

Prince Harry keeps Diana close at St.Paul's after King snub: Here's How