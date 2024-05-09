Prince Harry urged to go tin rattling back in Montecito

Prince Harry has just been urged by an expert to find some other endeavor to expand into the US

Prince Harry has just received a bit of advice about expanding an existing endeavor into the US.



Royal commentator and expert Richard Eden issued these claims.

He weighed in on everything during one of his most recent pieces for The Daily Mail.

In that piece he discussed the Duke’s trademark row over the 2006 charity he founded alongside the Prince Seeiso of Lesotho for people struggling to come to terms with their HIV and AIDS diagnosis.

“During a fleeting visit to London, when he'll give a reading at a St Paul's Cathedral service celebrating the tenth anniversary of the Invictus Games, might he give a concerned backwards glance at California?”

“I ask because his other great charitable venture, Sentebale, founded in 2006 to benefit African orphans, has, I can disclose, fallen into trademark difficulties in the USA – thwarting, for now at least, plans to expand its operations in America.”

“Perhaps inspired by the appetite of his wife, Meghan, for trademarking all manner of goods and services for her fledgling lifestyle business, American Riviera Orchard, Harry had hoped to secure a trademark for Sentebale in numerous categories.”

For those unversed, some of the Duke’s categories included mental health services, campaigning and provision of immunizations, among others.

But given how the US Patent and Trademark Office has decided not to award the patent, despite there being “no conflicting [trade] marks” Mr Eden recommended, “Time, perhaps, for Harry to go tin rattling in Montecito, the enclave for California's fabulously rich where he and Meghan snapped up an £11million mansion which, by some accounts, has 16 bathrooms – and, by others, a rather intriguing 13-and-a-half.”