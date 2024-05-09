Georgia Harrison weighs in on fear surrounding her own nonconsensual videos

Georgia Harrison talks about the importance of making nonconseual content inaccessible amid personal legal proceedings

Reality star Georgia Harrison won the legal battle against former boyfriend Stephen Bear over filming and posting sexually explicit videos and pictures of her.



The former Love Island star discussed the dire consequences with members of parliament (MPs) for the Women and Equalities Committee.

There she, stressed upon how that content on adult content sites "went viral to a point I can't explain."

"I feel like one of the biggest challenges in general is these big social media companies who are hosting pornographic images and videos, they don't have any way of us getting through to them to report it when there is something unconsented there."

She went on to share her struggle to get immediate action on the platform against nonconsensual intimate videos and pictures and demanded that there be a functional 24-hour helpine for victims to report such content.

"It shouldn't be robots that you get through to when it's this important a situation, it shouldn't be that hard to get through to someone."

It is pertinent to mention that Stephen Bear served 10 and a half months of a 21-month prison sentence for voyeurism and two counts of disclosing private sexual photographs and films with the intent to cause distress.

While doubling down on things, Georgia also pointed out that the system could have been designed to reduce the damage on such instances, as in her case, it was spreading online like a 'house fire'.



She was also quoted saying, "I'm not saying delete it, I'm not saying take this person's account down, I'm just saying can we pause it and then review it in a few weeks and I think that is the biggest issue we are dealing with at the moment."

"Then, they could go back and review it and if whoever is in it hasn't consented, it will never go back up, but if after review both people have consented the footage is still there to get put back on the platform."

"But I think if something gets to the level where you say this is me in a sexually explicit act and I have not given permission, it should be paused that day, not in four to six days."

Georgia also lamented how she could not find work for two years as brands were canceling her, pushing her to move in with her mother.

"It got to the point where I was so emotionally affected by what happened to me that I ended up being physically ill as well to the point where I was in hospital for five days over Christmas a little bit after the incident because the stress took such an effect on my body.

Near the end, she also stressed about how the cirsumstances led to psychosomatic issues, including a cyst burst due to an infection and caused her body to deteriorate.