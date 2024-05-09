 

Kensington Palace attempts to overshadow Prince Harry's Invictus Games event

Kensington Palace drops post featuring Prince William handing over medals to Olympians

Kensington Palace dropped a video featuring Prince William handing over medals to Olympians the same day Prince Harry marked the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games in the UK.

The reel showed the Prince of Wales honouring people from different industries and walks of live with medals at the Windsor castle, seemingly stealing limelight off of Harry's event.

“Taking a moment to celebrate just a few of those receiving awards at Windsor today and looking forward to celebrating more inspiring recipients soon,” the caption of the video read.

The video came the same day Prince Harry celebrated 10 years of Invictus Games with a service of thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral, which was snubbed by all senior Royals.

According to US Weekly, Prince Harry personally reaches out to William to invite him to the Invictus Games’ ceremony but the Prince rejected his olive branch.

Not only that, King Charles even declined to meet Harry upon his UK arrival citing packed schedule. However, Harry noted in official statement that despite the snub, he "hopes to see him [Charles] soon.”

"It, unfortunately, will not be possible due to His Majesty's full programme. The Duke of course is understanding of his father's diary of commitments and various other priorities,” his spokesperson shared.

