Royal source reveals Kate Middleton confides in Prince Harry about her battle with cancer

Meghan Markle feels ‘betrayed’ as Prince Harry reconnects with Kate Middleton

Prince Harry has reconnected with Kate Middleton since she was diagnosed with cancer, a source has revealed, adding that their “special” but “secret” reunion has not set well with Meghan Markle.



According to Life & Style, the Princess of Wales confides in Harry about her battle with cancer even though he leaked their private matters in his interviews and bombshell memoir, Spare.

While the two haven’t been seen together since the Duke of Sussex moved to US with his wife, an insider has claimed that the duo have reestablished contact.

At first, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex was “blindsided and felt, maybe, a bit betrayed,” however, due to gravity of Kate’s diagnosis, the former star set aside her feelings.

“She accepts that she wasn’t around when Kate and Harry first became friends” and knows that her husband “really respected and admired Kate before things got bad between all of them.”

So, the Duchess seems to have accepted their re-established bond, the source noted before alluding that it might lead to end of their years-long feud.

“Harry, William, Kate and Meghan haven’t put the past behind them just yet,” added the tipster. “For the first time in a long time, though, there’s promise.”