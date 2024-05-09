David Beckham reveals how Tom Brady is doing after brutal Netflix roast

David Beckham reached out to Tom Brady after his brutal Netflix roast

David Beckham revealed that he checked up on football ace Tom Brady after his brutal roast in a Netflix special on Sunday.

The roast of Tom Brady featured comedians and celebrities like Kevin Hart, Tom Segura, Will Ferrell, Peyton Manning, Kim Kardashian, Bill Belichick, Nikki Glaser, Rob Gronkowski, Jeff Ross and Andrew Schulz.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live, David, 49, was asked if he could ever face such a brutal roast, and he replied with a firm “No.”

He went on to share that he shot Brady a message afterward to make sure he’s doing ok.

“I know Tom well and I must admit I did fire him a message just to check he was okay,” he said, prompting Jimmy to ask, “Is he okay?”

“More than okay, but yeah it was hard to watch,” David shared.

Elsewhere in the episode, David talked about adding Lionel Messi to his co-owned soccer team, Inter Miami CF, and how it has helped his team’s success.

He said, “I always hoped that it would be this successful and obviously bringing someone like Leo helps. So obviously that was always the plan, but you never know.”

“It's just that effect that Leo has on the game and the world,” David explained. “One of the reasons why we wanted to bring him to America was to inspire the next generation. That was my plan. I obviously wanted to bring him for the player he is and the person he is. I played against him numerous times, actually twice, thankfully, but I've been a fan of his and watched him for many years, and I always had the plan to bring the greatest player whoever played in the game, in my opinion, to our team and luckily it happened.”