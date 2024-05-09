 

Kate Middleton confides in Prince Harry about cancer battles despite public row

Kate Middleton reportedly leaning on Prince Harry for support despite his feud with Prince William

May 09, 2024

Kate Middleton confides in Prince Harry about cancer battles despite public row

Kate Middleton reportedly confides in Prince Harry about her struggles, despite them not being on talking terms publicly due to his feud with Prince William.

While the Princess of Wales shares everything with her husband, there are certain things she can only discuss with the Duke of Sussex as he’s a “good listener,” revealed an insider.

Speaking with Life & Style, a source revealed that even though everyone assumes Kate “does not like Harry,” the duo have amicable relationship behind closed doors.

“They have a special bond that not many people really understand,” the insider explained. “She and Harry were extremely close at one time. She’s confided in him during some of her darkest moments, and now that includes her cancer battle.”

And after the Princess got to know of her cancer, she has “leaned on Harry for support,” the insider added.

As for William, he was “surprised and concerned” by Kate’s decision to keep in touch with the Duke, especially after Harry leaked details of their private conversations and fights in his explosive memoir, Spare, and his wife Meghan Markle publically accused the Royal family of racial bias.

While William “continues to have trust issues with Harry,” if Kate thinks talking to Harry will help her deal with the situation, he “won’t interfere," the source noted. 

And though “Kate loves William and she does confide in her husband, it’s easier to talk about certain things with Harry as he is “always been a good listener.”

