King Charles hints at deeper issues with Prince Harry by rejecting his olive branch

King Charles exposed ongoing tensions with Prince Harry by rejecting his meeting request despite meeting him back in February, claimed expert.



Speaking of the Duke of Sussex’s cancelled reunion with Charles, a relationship expert revealed that it indicates they still have a "deep rift between them.”

In a conversation with The Mirror, relationship expert Louella Alderson said Charles declining to meet Harry upon his UK arrival means “there is still hurt and resentment on both sides.”

"It indicates that there is still a deep rift between them and that they are not yet ready or willing to reconcile,” she said, adding, "Harry is rarely in the UK, and this trip could've been an opportunity for them to have a face-to-face conversation and start working through their issues.”

However, the expert said she is still hopeful the father-son duo will reconcile. "It doesn't necessarily mean their relationship is beyond repair, but it does show that there is still a lot of work to be done before they can move forward,” she noted.

"It's possible that with time and effort, they could eventually mend their relationship, but for now, it seems like they are not yet ready to do so. It appears there is a long road ahead for healing and rebuilding their relationship."

Soon after touching down in the UK, Harry’s spokesperson revealed that he will not be meeting Charles during his visit due to “His Majesty's full programme.”

"The duke of course is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon,” they added.