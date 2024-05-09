Sandra Bullock planning Hollywood comeback alongside Keanu Reeves

Sandra Bullock set to return to Hollywood following tragic demise of her long term partner Bryan Randall

Sandra Bullock is reportedly trying to figure out a “game plan” to make a Hollywood comeback opposite Keanu Reeves almost 10 months after the tragic death of her long-term partner, Keanu Reeves.



The Blind Side star and The Matrix actor, who starred together in 1994's Speed and later reunited in 2006's The Lake House, “want to do one more movie together,” claimed an insider.

Speaking with In Touch Weekly, an insider close to the stars revealed that Bullock is in “script reading-mode” finding suitable project for her and Reeves.

“It’s an open secret that Keanu doesn’t physically feel up to keep making action movies deep into his sixties and he’s veering back into light comedy and animation to give his body a break,” they said.

The source added, “His connection with Sandra is real and it’s long-lived, but they do want to do one more movie together, preferably a comedy.”

“Sandra is in script reading-mode right now, hunting down material. It’s basically perfect timing and after ten years of grim murdering across four grueling John Wick films, Keanu is finally getting back to being goofy, funny and romantic, in that order!”

Bullock took an acting hiatus following the release of her last film, The Lost City, to focus on her family and kids. At the time, no one knew her partner, Bryan Randall, who passed away in August last year, was secretly battling ALS.

During a recent appearance on 50 MPH Podcast, Bullock and Keanu expressed their desire to reunite on big screen.

“Before I die, before I leave this planet, I do think that Keanu and I need to do something in front of the camera,” Sandra shared.

“It does feel like it’s — there is a siren call to it,” Keanu chimed in, adding, “I think I would love to work with you again before our eyes close. I think we’d freakin’ knock it out of the park.”