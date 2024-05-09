 

Meghan Markle's chances of capturing Prince William, Kate Middleton's interest exposed

Prince William, Kate Middleton’s chances of tuning in for the BBC airing of ‘Suits’ has just come to light

By
Web Desk

May 09, 2024

Meghan Markle's chances of capturing Prince William, Kate Middleton's interest exposed

The chances that Prince William and Kate Middleton will be watching Suits in the coming weeks has just sparked a conversation among experts, one of whom wonders whether the couple’s fans will also jump on.

Everything regarding this has been shared by royal commentator and expert Ephraim Hardcastle in his piece for The Daily Mail.

His comments were in reference to Meghan’s chances of retaining viewers like Prince William and Kate Middleton.

This is given the fact that Suits is set to air on BBC in the future.

For those unversed, it’s been reported by Prince Harry himself that both the Waleses were fans of the legal soup, so much so that the Duke of Sussex recounts, “'Their mouths fell open,' adding: 'I was baffled until Willy and Kate explained that they were regular - nay, religious - viewers of Suits.”

With all this in mind, the expert went as far as to wonder what the couple intend to do, now that the same star has given numerous interviews bashing the Royal Family, namely the art of curtsying to the monarch.

In the eyes of Mr Hardcastle while at the time “Harry fretted that they might hound her for an autograph, what's the Paddy Power odds on the Waleses tuning in on Friday?”

More From Entertainment

Sandra Bullock planning Hollywood comeback alongside Keanu Reeves

Sandra Bullock planning Hollywood comeback alongside Keanu Reeves
Jennifer Garner to walk down the aisle again years after Ben Affleck divorce

Jennifer Garner to walk down the aisle again years after Ben Affleck divorce
King Charles hints at deeper issues with Prince Harry by rejecting his olive branch

King Charles hints at deeper issues with Prince Harry by rejecting his olive branch
King Charles fears meeting Prince Harry before emotional readiness

King Charles fears meeting Prince Harry before emotional readiness

Kate Middleton's well being to dictate Prince William's future in the monarchy video

Kate Middleton's well being to dictate Prince William's future in the monarchy
Prince Harry, King Charles have ‘long road' ahead of ‘healing'

Prince Harry, King Charles have ‘long road' ahead of ‘healing'
Kendrick Lamar warns Kanye West over Drake beef?

Kendrick Lamar warns Kanye West over Drake beef?
Queen Camilla dubbed major roadblock in Prince Harry, King Charles failed meeting plans

Queen Camilla dubbed major roadblock in Prince Harry, King Charles failed meeting plans
Princess Diana family celebrates ‘lonely' Prince Harry at St. Paul's

Princess Diana family celebrates ‘lonely' Prince Harry at St. Paul's
Prince Harry keeps Diana close at St.Paul's after King snub: Here's How

Prince Harry keeps Diana close at St.Paul's after King snub: Here's How
Prince Harry 'sympathized' over King Charles lack of decency to meet him

Prince Harry 'sympathized' over King Charles lack of decency to meet him
Truth behind Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady cheating rumours exposed

Truth behind Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady cheating rumours exposed