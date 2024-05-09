Meghan Markle's chances of capturing Prince William, Kate Middleton's interest exposed

Prince William, Kate Middleton’s chances of tuning in for the BBC airing of ‘Suits’ has just come to light

Meghan Markle's chances of capturing Prince William, Kate Middleton's interest exposed

The chances that Prince William and Kate Middleton will be watching Suits in the coming weeks has just sparked a conversation among experts, one of whom wonders whether the couple’s fans will also jump on.

Everything regarding this has been shared by royal commentator and expert Ephraim Hardcastle in his piece for The Daily Mail.

His comments were in reference to Meghan’s chances of retaining viewers like Prince William and Kate Middleton.

This is given the fact that Suits is set to air on BBC in the future.

For those unversed, it’s been reported by Prince Harry himself that both the Waleses were fans of the legal soup, so much so that the Duke of Sussex recounts, “'Their mouths fell open,' adding: 'I was baffled until Willy and Kate explained that they were regular - nay, religious - viewers of Suits.”

With all this in mind, the expert went as far as to wonder what the couple intend to do, now that the same star has given numerous interviews bashing the Royal Family, namely the art of curtsying to the monarch.

In the eyes of Mr Hardcastle while at the time “Harry fretted that they might hound her for an autograph, what's the Paddy Power odds on the Waleses tuning in on Friday?”