Jennifer Garner to walk down the aisle again years after Ben Affleck divorce

Jennifer Garner has been dating Cali Group CEO John Miller for six years now

Jennifer Garner is ready to tie the knot again almost six years after her heartbreaking split from Ben Affleck following 13 years of marriage.



After a lot of convincing on John Miller’s part, the Alias actor finally said yes and the loved-up duo is now planning their wedding, most likely in Malibu, claimed a source to Life & Style.

Spilling more details about their romance, the tipster said Garner and Miller are “seriously in love,” and after dating for six years, they are in a place where they’re “comfortable going out in public more than ever.”

According to the publication, the businessman proposed to Garner two years ago when she turned 50. “John spent a long time making Jen an engagement ring and gave it to her two years ago, around April 2022, which is when she turned 50,” they said.

Comparing her romance with Miller with that of Affleck, the insider said the Cali burger CEO is a “breath of fresh air,” adding, “He loves to shower her with gifts. He’s romantic.”

Whereas, with Affleck, she was mostly taking care of him during his days of alcohol addiction, driving him to rehab even after their split, the insider noted.

As for their kids, the source said, “They do birthday parties at home with their kids and act like a normal blended family doing everyday things —getting ice cream, cooking dinner, just being together,”

The Adam Project actor is a mother to three kids namely Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, and son Samuel, 10 with Affleck while Miller shares two children with ex-wife Caroline Campbell.