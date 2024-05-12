Katy Perry revealed why Orlando Bloom wanted to 'fit in'

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are expected to tie the knot anytime soon

Katy Perry recalled the event when her beau Orlando Bloom wanted to fit in with the crowd.

In a resurfaced interview, the Harley’s in Hawaii hitmaker was asked about the ‘naked’ photos of Orlando Bloom during an Italy clip in 2016.

In response to Howard Stern’s question, Katy replied, "Well, it was Europe."

She also addressed, "We had had a pretty chill time for a week and everywhere we looked it was like everybody was naked."

She also explained, "It was Italy, and I think he wanted to fit in with the locals."

This comes after Orland gushed over the mother of his daughter Daisy Dove and declared on the What Now? With Trevor Noah podcast his love for Katy.

The actor said, "I think one of the things that I fell in love with Katy was … she hates when I say this, so I have to word it carefully, but her music was everywhere, right?"

He also claimed, "When I came up, it was just on every radio station, but I wasn’t conscious of … [it] wasn’t what I was listening to, but, I fell in love with Katheryn, this girl from Santa Barbara," after which he moved on to a new topic.