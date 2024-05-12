 

Katy Perry revealed why Orlando Bloom wanted to 'fit in'

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are expected to tie the knot anytime soon

By
Web Desk

May 12, 2024

Photo: Katy Perry revealed why Orlando Bloom wanted to 'fit in'

Katy Perry recalled the event when her beau Orlando Bloom wanted to fit in with the crowd.

In a resurfaced interview, the Harley’s in Hawaii hitmaker was asked about the ‘naked’ photos of Orlando Bloom during an Italy clip in 2016.

In response to Howard Stern’s question, Katy replied, "Well, it was Europe."

She also addressed, "We had had a pretty chill time for a week and everywhere we looked it was like everybody was naked."

She also explained, "It was Italy, and I think he wanted to fit in with the locals."

This comes after Orland gushed over the mother of his daughter Daisy Dove and declared on the What Now? With Trevor Noah podcast his love for Katy.

The actor said, "I think one of the things that I fell in love with Katy was … she hates when I say this, so I have to word it carefully, but her music was everywhere, right?"

He also claimed, "When I came up, it was just on every radio station, but I wasn’t conscious of … [it] wasn’t what I was listening to, but, I fell in love with Katheryn, this girl from Santa Barbara," after which he moved on to a new topic. 

More From Entertainment

Meghan Markle touches on importance of female leadership, empowerment

Meghan Markle touches on importance of female leadership, empowerment
Princess Eugenie breaks silence as King Charles snubs Prince Harry

Princess Eugenie breaks silence as King Charles snubs Prince Harry
Christy Martin reacts to Sydney Sweeney's casting in her biopic

Christy Martin reacts to Sydney Sweeney's casting in her biopic
Real reason Britney Spears is with ex convict Paul Richard Soliz

Real reason Britney Spears is with ex convict Paul Richard Soliz
Inside Nicole Kidman's strained relationship with her and Tom Cruise's kids

Inside Nicole Kidman's strained relationship with her and Tom Cruise's kids
Meghan Markle spills the beans on ‘very chatty' Archie, Lilibet video

Meghan Markle spills the beans on ‘very chatty' Archie, Lilibet
Prince Harry declined King Charles olive branch while in UK?

Prince Harry declined King Charles olive branch while in UK?
Dua Lipa confesses secret dream: ‘Oh my God!'

Dua Lipa confesses secret dream: ‘Oh my God!'
Meghan Markle's manners questioned during Nigeria tour video

Meghan Markle's manners questioned during Nigeria tour
King Charles receives support against ‘publicity circus' organizer Prince Harry video

King Charles receives support against ‘publicity circus' organizer Prince Harry
Meghan Markle shares first solo thoughts since Nigeria visit video

Meghan Markle shares first solo thoughts since Nigeria visit
Hollywood exec breaks down what Meghan Markle is really like video

Hollywood exec breaks down what Meghan Markle is really like