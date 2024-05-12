 

Christy Martin reacts to Sydney Sweeney's casting in her biopic

Sydney Sweeney has been tapped to play legendary boxer Christy Martin in her biopic

By
Web Desk

May 12, 2024

Christy Martin cannot wait for Sydney Sweeney to portray her in the biopic.

The 55-year-old legendary boxer reacted to the news of the Euphoria star portraying her in a new and yet-to-be-titled film.

In her interview with TMZ, Christy shared that she’s super excited to see Sydney bring her life to the bring screen. Moreover, she’s also glad about the casting because of the actress’ background in MMA.

"I want this movie to bring awareness to domestic violence, the challenge of sexuality and overall underdog story. I am a coal miner's daughter from a small town in southern West Virginia that made an impact in a sport that wasn't taken seriously -- women’s boxing,” she told the outlet.

Expressing her admiration for Sydney, Christy further added: “I think she is young, hot, talented and about to make a movie that in 20-plus years, fathers will watch with their daughters to make them aware of domestic violence.”

Moreover, she also revealed that she has no involvement in the film, casting or the script itself. 

