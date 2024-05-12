Real reason Britney Spears is with ex convict Paul Richard Soliz

Britney Spears is currently dating ex convict Paul Richard Soliz per reports

Britney Spears is happy with her current boyfriend Paul Richard Soliz due to his chill persona, per an insider.

"One of the reasons why she likes Paul is he doesn’t make her feel crazy, he’s easygoing and does whatever she wants," a tipster tattled to Star magazine.

However, the tipster noted that the Piece Of Me singer’s friends and family are worried about her relationship with Soliz due to his history of being arrested for misdemeanors.

"No one around Britney thinks this guy is good for her. They say he’s just telling her what she wants to hear."

Meanwhile, Soliz's ex Nicole Mancilla has previously said he is an absent father to his 10 kids and doesn’t financially support them, leaving her to take care of them alone.

"My husband fell in Britney Spears' p----. He was married, and now he denies his children. He neglects his children,” she said.

"He has 10 kids. He doesn't support any of them. They have a one-year-old together and he doesn't even pay attention to that one either."

"He's a deadbeat dad. It’s difficult for me, because he doesn't support not one kid. And they're at my house."

This comes after police arrived at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles where onlookers had called them to check on Spears after allegedly witnessing an altercation between her and Soliz. However, the singer set the record straight through her Instagram.

"I was in my pajamas and yes, I had been crying because I hurt my foot !!! No breakdown !!!" she explained. "I’m a grown a-- woman who is actually very naïve in most situations !!! I am simply embarrassed they got me in my d--- pajamas !!! I don’t feel loved … I feel mistreated !!! With that said, I’m going to treat myself this week !!!”