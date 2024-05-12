Inside Nicole Kidman's strained relationship with her and Tom Cruise's kids

Insiders have revealed the current state of Nicole Kidman's relationship with her and Tom Cruise's kids

Nicole Kidman has apparently not been close to her adopted children Connor and Isabella since her divorce from Tom Cruise.

Kidman’s adopted children chose to remain Scientologists, adopting their father’s belief system, while the Expats actress chose to leave the Church of Scientology, which is believed to be the reason for their estrangement.

According to a source, Kidman’s relationship with her daughter Isabella, 31, isn’t as strained as her relationship with her son Connor, 29.

When the Big Little Lies actress accepted the AFI Life Achievement Award recently, her daughter liked some of her Instagram posts about it. The source said that her daughter "made it clear Bella still has affection for her."

They also claimed that Connor and the 56-year-old star "don’t really communicate," sharing that "Nicole will always hold out hope that they can all be close again one day."

Kidman spoke about her relationship with her kids in a 2018 interview, saying, "They are adults. They are able to make their own decisions. They have made choices to be Scientologists and as a mother, it’s my job to love them."

Kidman has now been married to Keith Urban since 2006 and shares two daughters, Sunday, 15, and Faith, 13, with the musician.