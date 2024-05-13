 

Fashion expert weighs in on Meghan Markle's stylish Nigeria trip outfits: See pics

Meghan Markle donned various stylish outfits during her trip to Nigeria with Prince Harry

By
Web Desk

May 13, 2024

Fashion expert weighs in on Meghan Markle's stylish Nigeria trip outfits

Meghan Markle’s attire on her and Prince Harry’s trip to Nigeria has been judged by fashion experts and they believe the Duchess of Sussex dressed well for the trip.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were on a three-day tour of the West African country to celebrate the country’s participation in the Invictus Games next year. Meghan put on a glammed up display during the tour, with dresses featuring slits and backless styles.

Fashion expert Susie Nelson told The Mirror: "As Meghan is no longer a working royal, and this was a private visit, she didn't have to think about royal rules and protocol regarding her clothes. The blush pink Heidi Merrick dress would not have been seen on an official royal tour having an open back.”

"A royal official would have taken note of Nigerian travel site suggestions that modesty in clothing is preferred. I believe Nigeria is predominantly a Muslim country," she noted.

Susie also said that Meghan’s £2,275 striped sundress, which she wore on Saturday, had a “slit” that “would be too long for an official tour."

On another occasion, the Duchess was seen rocking a a crisp white suit when the couple met the Chief of Defence of Nigeria. Sharing her two cents on the dress, Susie said "some may think the trousers were too tight."

Meghan also donned a bright red dress after she relaized Nigerian fashion is all about color. "The wearing of bright colours was a good idea, Nigerian clothes are colourful and Megan wanted to be noticed. The red dress was by a Nigerian brand Orire, a thoughtful choice," Susie said of the dress. 

More From Entertainment

King Charles is showing Prince Harry the boot is on the other foot now video

King Charles is showing Prince Harry the boot is on the other foot now
Ryan Reynolds reveals if his and Blake Lively's 4th kid's name is on Taylor Swift's 'TTPD'

Ryan Reynolds reveals if his and Blake Lively's 4th kid's name is on Taylor Swift's 'TTPD'
Katy Perry reminisces pregnancy time during Mother's Day celebration

Katy Perry reminisces pregnancy time during Mother's Day celebration
Why Hailey Bieber waited five years to have kids with Justin Bieber

Why Hailey Bieber waited five years to have kids with Justin Bieber
Prince William grappling with a dwindling will when it comes to Harry

Prince William grappling with a dwindling will when it comes to Harry
'Downton Abbey' creators make HUGE announcement for franchise

'Downton Abbey' creators make HUGE announcement for franchise

Nigerians break silence after Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's visit video

Nigerians break silence after Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's visit
Prince Harry branded a walking bit of background stress to King Charles video

Prince Harry branded a walking bit of background stress to King Charles
King Charles ‘filled with horror' at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's projects video

King Charles ‘filled with horror' at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's projects
Steve Buscemi faces assault during casual outing

Steve Buscemi faces assault during casual outing

Chad Michael Murray spills on 'Freaky Friday' sequel

Chad Michael Murray spills on 'Freaky Friday' sequel
How Nigeria trip became personal ‘blessing' for Meghan Markle video

How Nigeria trip became personal ‘blessing' for Meghan Markle