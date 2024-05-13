Fashion expert weighs in on Meghan Markle's stylish Nigeria trip outfits: See pics

Meghan Markle’s attire on her and Prince Harry’s trip to Nigeria has been judged by fashion experts and they believe the Duchess of Sussex dressed well for the trip.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were on a three-day tour of the West African country to celebrate the country’s participation in the Invictus Games next year. Meghan put on a glammed up display during the tour, with dresses featuring slits and backless styles.

Fashion expert Susie Nelson told The Mirror: "As Meghan is no longer a working royal, and this was a private visit, she didn't have to think about royal rules and protocol regarding her clothes. The blush pink Heidi Merrick dress would not have been seen on an official royal tour having an open back.”

"A royal official would have taken note of Nigerian travel site suggestions that modesty in clothing is preferred. I believe Nigeria is predominantly a Muslim country," she noted.

Susie also said that Meghan’s £2,275 striped sundress, which she wore on Saturday, had a “slit” that “would be too long for an official tour."

On another occasion, the Duchess was seen rocking a a crisp white suit when the couple met the Chief of Defence of Nigeria. Sharing her two cents on the dress, Susie said "some may think the trousers were too tight."

Meghan also donned a bright red dress after she relaized Nigerian fashion is all about color. "The wearing of bright colours was a good idea, Nigerian clothes are colourful and Megan wanted to be noticed. The red dress was by a Nigerian brand Orire, a thoughtful choice," Susie said of the dress.