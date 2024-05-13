Ryan Reynolds reveals if his and Blake Lively's 4th kid's name is on Taylor Swift's 'TTPD'

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s kids’ names have been mentioned in Taylor Swift’s previous songs

Ryan Reynolds has opened up on whether his and Blake Lively’s fourth child’s name is mentioned on their close pal Taylor Swift’s new album, The Tortured Poets Department.



Taylor has previously named their three daughters — James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4 — in her Folklore song Betty. She also featured James’ voice on her Reputation song Gorgeous.

On Monday’s episode of Today, Ryan was asked if the new album will mention the name of his and Blake’s fourth child.

Savannah Guthrie asked: “Taylor Swift keeps dropping [your kids’ names] into lyrics, so just tell us this: Is the fourth child’s name, the baby’s name, anywhere on the new record?”

The Deadpool star jokingly replied: “We always wait for Taylor to tell us what the child’s name will be. And I’ll say this, we’re still waiting, so Taylor, let’s maybe start [on that], you know. She’s a prolific writer. I mean, what are we doing here? And lazy’s not a word I’d attach to Taylor.”

Ryan and Blake are believed to have welcomed their fourth child by February 2023. They have yet to reveal the child’s name or gender.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift told fans she’d incorporated their kids’ names into her song Betty when she performed the song in May 2023 during an Eras Tour stop.

“There are a few of the characters [in ‘Betty’] that I actually, fun fact, named after real people in my life who I love more than anything. And their names are James, Inez and Betty.”