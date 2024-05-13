 

Ryan Reynolds reveals if his and Blake Lively's 4th kid's name is on Taylor Swift's 'TTPD'

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s kids’ names have been mentioned in Taylor Swift’s previous songs

By
Web Desk

May 13, 2024

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s kids’ names have been mentioned in Taylor Swift’s previous songs

Ryan Reynolds has opened up on whether his and Blake Lively’s fourth child’s name is mentioned on their close pal Taylor Swift’s new album, The Tortured Poets Department.

Taylor has previously named their three daughters — James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4 — in her Folklore song Betty. She also featured James’ voice on her Reputation song Gorgeous.

On Monday’s episode of Today, Ryan was asked if the new album will mention the name of his and Blake’s fourth child.

Savannah Guthrie asked: “Taylor Swift keeps dropping [your kids’ names] into lyrics, so just tell us this: Is the fourth child’s name, the baby’s name, anywhere on the new record?”

The Deadpool star jokingly replied: “We always wait for Taylor to tell us what the child’s name will be. And I’ll say this, we’re still waiting, so Taylor, let’s maybe start [on that], you know. She’s a prolific writer. I mean, what are we doing here? And lazy’s not a word I’d attach to Taylor.”

Ryan and Blake are believed to have welcomed their fourth child by February 2023. They have yet to reveal the child’s name or gender.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift told fans she’d incorporated their kids’ names into her song Betty when she performed the song in May 2023 during an Eras Tour stop.

“There are a few of the characters [in ‘Betty’] that I actually, fun fact, named after real people in my life who I love more than anything. And their names are James, Inez and Betty.”

More From Entertainment

King Charles is showing Prince Harry the boot is on the other foot now video

King Charles is showing Prince Harry the boot is on the other foot now
Fashion expert weighs in on Meghan Markle's stylish Nigeria trip outfits: See pics video

Fashion expert weighs in on Meghan Markle's stylish Nigeria trip outfits: See pics
Katy Perry reminisces pregnancy time during Mother's Day celebration

Katy Perry reminisces pregnancy time during Mother's Day celebration
Why Hailey Bieber waited five years to have kids with Justin Bieber

Why Hailey Bieber waited five years to have kids with Justin Bieber
Prince William grappling with a dwindling will when it comes to Harry

Prince William grappling with a dwindling will when it comes to Harry
'Downton Abbey' creators make HUGE announcement for franchise

'Downton Abbey' creators make HUGE announcement for franchise

Nigerians break silence after Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's visit video

Nigerians break silence after Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's visit
Prince Harry branded a walking bit of background stress to King Charles video

Prince Harry branded a walking bit of background stress to King Charles
King Charles ‘filled with horror' at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's projects video

King Charles ‘filled with horror' at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's projects
Steve Buscemi faces assault during casual outing

Steve Buscemi faces assault during casual outing

Chad Michael Murray spills on 'Freaky Friday' sequel

Chad Michael Murray spills on 'Freaky Friday' sequel
How Nigeria trip became personal ‘blessing' for Meghan Markle video

How Nigeria trip became personal ‘blessing' for Meghan Markle