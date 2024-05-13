Olivia Munn reveals plans for future kids with John Mulaney after ‘full hysterectomy'

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney share one son named Malcolm

Olivia Munn has revealed that she froze her eggs before having a “full hysterectomy,” so she and partner John Mulaney can have more children together.

Munn had a full hysterectomy after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer. The X-Men actress and Mulaney decided they wanted more children and tried egg retrievals.

“After my diagnosis, we decided to try one more round of egg retrievals and hoped it was a good month,” Munn, 42, told Vogue on Mother's Day,

She shared that she’s tried the procedure before at 33 and 39 years of age.

“John and I talked about it a lot and we don't feel like we're done growing our family, but didn't know if I would have to do chemotherapy or radiation,” she added.

The actress, who showed support for Princess Kate when seh revealed her cancer diagnosis, shared that doctors were able to retrieve seven eggs this time around.

The couple then had to wait to see if any of the eggs had developed into an embryo.

“A few hours later, we got the call from my doctor. He shared that we had two healthy embryos,” Munn shared.

She continued: “John and I just started crying. It was just so exciting because not only did we get it in one retrieval, but it also meant that I didn't have to keep putting myself at risk. It was just amazing.”

“I don't have the ability to carry a baby anymore, so if we want to build our family, this is our option,” she said of going for surrogacy in the future.

“I have now had a full hysterectomy. I took out my uterus, fallopian tubes, and ovaries,” she said.