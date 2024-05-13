 

Olivia Munn reveals plans for future kids with John Mulaney after ‘full hysterectomy'

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney share one son named Malcolm

By
Web Desk

May 13, 2024

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney share one son named Malcolm 

Olivia Munn has revealed that she froze her eggs before having a “full hysterectomy,” so she and partner John Mulaney can have more children together.

Munn had a full hysterectomy after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer. The X-Men actress and Mulaney decided they wanted more children and tried egg retrievals.

“After my diagnosis, we decided to try one more round of egg retrievals and hoped it was a good month,” Munn, 42, told Vogue on Mother's Day,

She shared that she’s tried the procedure before at 33 and 39 years of age.

“John and I talked about it a lot and we don't feel like we're done growing our family, but didn't know if I would have to do chemotherapy or radiation,” she added.

The actress, who showed support for Princess Kate when seh revealed her cancer diagnosis, shared that doctors were able to retrieve seven eggs this time around.

The couple then had to wait to see if any of the eggs had developed into an embryo.

“A few hours later, we got the call from my doctor. He shared that we had two healthy embryos,” Munn shared.

She continued: “John and I just started crying. It was just so exciting because not only did we get it in one retrieval, but it also meant that I didn't have to keep putting myself at risk. It was just amazing.”

“I don't have the ability to carry a baby anymore, so if we want to build our family, this is our option,” she said of going for surrogacy in the future.

“I have now had a full hysterectomy. I took out my uterus, fallopian tubes, and ovaries,” she said.

More From Entertainment

How Nigeria trip became personal ‘blessing' for Meghan Markle video

How Nigeria trip became personal ‘blessing' for Meghan Markle

Prince William teases Harry with latest post as King Charles reduces Duke to 'tears'

Prince William teases Harry with latest post as King Charles reduces Duke to 'tears'
King Charles was ‘blindsided' by Prince Harry's public shock announcement video

King Charles was ‘blindsided' by Prince Harry's public shock announcement
Zendaya admits having a 'tough' time amid 'Euphoria' delay

Zendaya admits having a 'tough' time amid 'Euphoria' delay
Prince Harry, Meghan Markel rebranding themselves as ‘alternative Royals'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markel rebranding themselves as ‘alternative Royals'
Prince Harry recounts Meghan the Murderess' intentions with Princess Charlotte video

Prince Harry recounts Meghan the Murderess' intentions with Princess Charlotte
Prince Harry tried longer than mere month to get meeting with King Charles

Prince Harry tried longer than mere month to get meeting with King Charles
Meghan Markle gets new title, Prince Harry receives emotional gift in Nigeria

Meghan Markle gets new title, Prince Harry receives emotional gift in Nigeria
King Charles under fire for not making time to see Prince Harry in UK video

King Charles under fire for not making time to see Prince Harry in UK
Meghan Markle admits how painful 2024 Mothers Day has been video

Meghan Markle admits how painful 2024 Mothers Day has been
King Charles all set to reduce Prince Harry to 'tears' yet again?

King Charles all set to reduce Prince Harry to 'tears' yet again?
Prince William, King Charles share true feelings on Harry, Meghan's 'mini royal tour' of Nigeria video

Prince William, King Charles share true feelings on Harry, Meghan's 'mini royal tour' of Nigeria