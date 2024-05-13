 

Zendaya admits having a 'tough' time amid 'Euphoria' delay

Zendaya expressed her thoughts on 'Euphoria' during her May cover interview for Vogue Australia

By
Web Desk

May 13, 2024

Zendaya admits having a 'tough' time amid 'Euphoria' delay

Zendaya once again spoke on what she knows about Euphoria.

The 27-year-old actress rocked the May issue of Vogue Australia by posing in a pink, off-shoulder Louis Vuitton minidress and accessorized her look with a Bulgari bangle and rings.

For her makeup, Zendaya opted for a natural makeup palette.

In an accompanying interview, she discussed the highly anticipated season three of Euphoria after HBO announced the postponement in March.

“I’m a firm believer that the right thing will happen at the right time. Things are meant to be the way they’re meant to be. I can’t speed things up, slow things down,” she told the publication.

Zendaya further added, “I haven’t been working, honey. That’s been really tough for me because I’m so used to it. That’s all I know how to do, and it’s all I’ve ever done.”

At the time of the announcement, the a spokesperson for the network told Variety, “In the interim, we are allowing our in-demand cast to pursue other opportunities.”

Despite being an executive producer of the show, Zendaya previously confessed at the Challengers premiere in Los Angeles that she’s “unaware” of when the show will begin production.

More From Entertainment

How Nigeria trip became personal ‘blessing' for Meghan Markle video

How Nigeria trip became personal ‘blessing' for Meghan Markle

Prince William teases Harry with latest post as King Charles reduces Duke to 'tears'

Prince William teases Harry with latest post as King Charles reduces Duke to 'tears'
King Charles was ‘blindsided' by Prince Harry's public shock announcement video

King Charles was ‘blindsided' by Prince Harry's public shock announcement
Olivia Munn reveals plans for future kids with John Mulaney after ‘full hysterectomy'

Olivia Munn reveals plans for future kids with John Mulaney after ‘full hysterectomy'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markel rebranding themselves as ‘alternative Royals'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markel rebranding themselves as ‘alternative Royals'
Prince Harry recounts Meghan the Murderess' intentions with Princess Charlotte video

Prince Harry recounts Meghan the Murderess' intentions with Princess Charlotte
Prince Harry tried longer than mere month to get meeting with King Charles

Prince Harry tried longer than mere month to get meeting with King Charles
Meghan Markle gets new title, Prince Harry receives emotional gift in Nigeria

Meghan Markle gets new title, Prince Harry receives emotional gift in Nigeria
King Charles under fire for not making time to see Prince Harry in UK video

King Charles under fire for not making time to see Prince Harry in UK
Meghan Markle admits how painful 2024 Mothers Day has been video

Meghan Markle admits how painful 2024 Mothers Day has been
King Charles all set to reduce Prince Harry to 'tears' yet again?

King Charles all set to reduce Prince Harry to 'tears' yet again?
Prince William, King Charles share true feelings on Harry, Meghan's 'mini royal tour' of Nigeria video

Prince William, King Charles share true feelings on Harry, Meghan's 'mini royal tour' of Nigeria