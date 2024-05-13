Zendaya admits having a 'tough' time amid 'Euphoria' delay

Zendaya expressed her thoughts on 'Euphoria' during her May cover interview for Vogue Australia

Zendaya once again spoke on what she knows about Euphoria.

The 27-year-old actress rocked the May issue of Vogue Australia by posing in a pink, off-shoulder Louis Vuitton minidress and accessorized her look with a Bulgari bangle and rings.

For her makeup, Zendaya opted for a natural makeup palette.

In an accompanying interview, she discussed the highly anticipated season three of Euphoria after HBO announced the postponement in March.

“I’m a firm believer that the right thing will happen at the right time. Things are meant to be the way they’re meant to be. I can’t speed things up, slow things down,” she told the publication.

Zendaya further added, “I haven’t been working, honey. That’s been really tough for me because I’m so used to it. That’s all I know how to do, and it’s all I’ve ever done.”

At the time of the announcement, the a spokesperson for the network told Variety, “In the interim, we are allowing our in-demand cast to pursue other opportunities.”

Despite being an executive producer of the show, Zendaya previously confessed at the Challengers premiere in Los Angeles that she’s “unaware” of when the show will begin production.