Meghan Markle gets new title, Prince Harry receives emotional gift in Nigeria

The Governor said to Prince Harry: "Please give our regards to the Duchess of Sussex, Princess Meghan"

Prince Harry has been praised for serving his country and the monarchy while Meghan Markle has received a new title during their Nigeria tour.



Harry and Meghan Markle were warmly welcomed in the African country as they arrived there on Friday on three-day visit.

Prince Harry made a solo trip and visited Kaduna to spend time with wounded and injured service members at Nigerian Army Reference Hospital.

Archie and Lilibet father also visited the Governor of Kaduna state, Senator Uba Sani.

Harry was welcomed by dancers and a red carpet that led to the seats at the top of the steps of the governor’s office and assembly.

According to Hello magazine, Senator Sani praised the Duke as a “symbol of courage and “praised his service to his country.”

The Governor also said: "Please give our regards to the Duchess of Sussex, Princess Meghan."

Prince Harry also received two paintings — one of him and his late mother Princess Diana, and another of him and wife Meghan.