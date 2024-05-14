 

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle pretend to be ‘real working royals' in Nigeria

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle pretend to be working royals on Nigeria trip

By
Web Desk

May 14, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seemingly trying to pose as working Royals as they conclude their Nigeria trip.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who marked the 10th anniversary of Invictus Games in Nigeria, are hoping to seem relevant to the public.

Speaking about the coupe, royal expert Kinsey Schofield reveals: "I think in general, yes, the objective of this trip is to appear like they are still on the level of the real working royals," she explained.

She then compares the couple’s popularity in the US.

Ms Schofield then brand the couple a joke, noting : "They've become a joke in the States specifically, but also in the UK, and they need to improve their image for the Sussex brand as a whole."

