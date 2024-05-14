 

Britain could have had ‘glitzy' Meghan Markle, Prince Harry if handled well

By
Web Desk

May 14, 2024

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are missing golden opportunities to cater their area of interest.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who made a trip to Nigeria last week, could have been of use if they were still working Royals.

The Mirror Royal editor Russell Myers said: "I think it's at times like this, it's an opportunity missed. So when you see them, the glitz and the glamour, shining a light on all these charities abroad. We could have had a bit of that if people had maybe toed the line on either side.

"But these are all sliding doors moments," the royal expert added.

This comes as reports suggest Prince William and King Charles are upset over the Duke and Duchess of Sussex unofficial visit to Nigeria.

Former BBC Royal correspondent Jennie Bond told OK!: "The King and Prince William are firmly of the belief that you are either in or out of the working Royals

"This seems to be a rather strange halfway house. I think both the King and the Prince, and indeed the Government, will want it to be made clear that Harry is not representing either the Royal Family or Britain on this trip."

