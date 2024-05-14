Meghan Markle ‘loved' by Nigeria: ‘People have spoken'

Meghan Markle has been branded the Princes of Nigeria days after her recent trip.

The Duchess of Sussex, who celebrated the 10th anniversary of Invictus Games alongside Prince Harry in the West African country last week, has won over the locals with her love.

Turning to social media platform X, a user noted: "Do y'all even understand what's going on here?! My oh my!! 3 Kings left their powerful kingdoms to come to Lagos to honor and bestow royalty upon #Meghan!!! She is now a princess of Nigeria in her own rights. Ada Mazi, Omu of Arochukwu Ancient Kingdom. There are levels to this!!"

Another went on: "I beg your pardon- excuse me. There were 4 Kings in attendance- The Oluwo of Iwo also presented Harry and Meghan with Aso Oke and the beautiful coral beads they were wearing. Nigeria has spoken - we love you Princess Meghan!"

A third said: "Nigeria loved her so much, they FOR REAL bestowed a ROYAL title upon her. She is officially a PRINCESS of Nigeria. Her Royal Highness Princess Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex."