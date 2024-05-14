 

‘Needy' Prince Harry kept holding Meghan hand until she lift it

Prince Harry seemed to ask for reassurance in middle of Nigeria trip

By
Web Desk

May 14, 2024

Prince Harry was reportedly spotted in need of reassurance and comfort from Meghan Markle.

The Duke of Sussex, who visited Nigeria Meghan Markle for a cultural exchange last week, showcased need for ‘clinging’ at one of the events.

Speaking exclusively to The Mirror, body language expert Judi James said: "Harry was looking rather needy on this particular outing, clinging to Meghan's hand until she had to lift it from the clasp get him to move ahead, then re-clasping his hand in her other hand straight away and here he is still seeming to want to register his affection for her as she is flattered and feted by their hosts."

Judi said: "Meghan touches the host in gratitude at this moment then turns to Harry, turning to the front again before him. He offers some reassurance and affection by rubbing her right arm but then he seems to want to accelerate to PDA, kissing her on the side of her head.

She continued: “This bestowed but rather sweet kiss suggests he wants to pile in on the flattery, praise and glory that his wife is getting here, agreeing with the hosts as they refer to her beauty etc."

