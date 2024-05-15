 

Prince William issues first statement as King Charles takes major step again Meghan Markle, Harry

Prince William's statement came amid reports King Charles was angered by Harry and Meghan's Nigeria trip

By
Web Desk

May 15, 2024

Prince William has shared his first public statement after reports King Charles was 'taking steps to stop Commonwealth inviting Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to visit' following their Nigeria trip.

Royal expert Tom Quinn has claimed that King Charles was angered by Harry and Meghan's trip and was doing everything in his power to stop it happening again.

Amid these claims, Prince William has released his first social media post as Aston Villa celebrate Champions League qualification.

Villa clinched an incredible fourth place in the Premier League on Tuesday night and, with it, a place in Europe’s elite competition in 2024/25.

Sharing the post of Villa on X, formerly Twitter handle, Prince William tweeted “We are Champions League!”

He further said, “A historic season and an amazing achievement. Thanks to Unai, the whole squad and everyone at @AVFCOfficial. Can't wait for next season. #UTV! W.”


