King Charles major offer to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry for Archie disclosed

King Charles has reportedly issued a big offer to his son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle for Archie as the Duke has confirmed his return to UK for Invictus Games in May.



The Woman’s Day, citing insiders, reported that King Charles is desperate to know about Archie and Lilibet, and “He’s even offered to throw Archie a small party for his fifth birthday.”

The report claims King Charles has extended an invitation for Harry and Meghan to see him at his summer residence of Balmoral, which the monarch believes could be the perfect place for the family reunion and mend their differences.

The insiders told the publication, “Charles is hopeful Harry won’t be alone and will finally bring his grandchildren to see him.”

The source went on claiming, “Charles will never give up on a full reconciliation and will always have an open door for Harry, especially Archie and Lilibet. He’s even offered to throw Archie a small party for his fifth birthday. He’s desperate to get to know his two grandchildren.”

The fresh claims came after Harry confirmed his UK return for Invictus Games next month.