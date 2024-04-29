Top 5 new adventure movies to watch right now

These 2024 adventure movies star Mark Wahlberg, Millie Bobby Brown, Timothee Chalamet, and more

2024 has already provided a treasure of new adventure movies for fans of the genre. From sci-fi to heartwarming, these five adventure movies include something for everyone.



Dune 2

This critically acclaimed sequel to Dune continues the journey of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), who is the Mahdi sent to unite the Fremen people against House Harkonnen.

In the first of the two-part adaptation of the novel by Frank Herbert, Paul and his mother Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) survive the attack by House Harkonnen which destroys their kingdom and join the Fremen on Arrakis. In part two, Chani (Zendaya) of the Fremen and Paul fall in love as he learns the culture of her people and prepares to prevent a horrible future he can foresee.



Damsel

Elodie (Millie Bobby Brown) is the eldest daughter of the King of a kingdom suffering from poverty. When the proposal of a prince of Aurea arrives, her father jumps at the opportunity and agrees to marry her to the rich prince Henry (Nick Robinson).

When the glitzy ceremony is over, the royal family invites the new princess for a cult-like ritual, at the end of which she gets thrown into a pit which is home to a dragon. Elodie then faces a relentless chase by the dragon through the thorny underground of the kingdom.



Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

In this sequel to 2021’s Godzilla vs. Kong, the two must unite against a horrifying frost breathing monster that leads a tribe of Kong’s species in the Hollow Earth. Starring Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Dan Stevens, Kaylee Hottle, Alex Ferns, and Fala Chen, the film has been hailed by critics and fans of the franchise alike.



Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

When the Spengler family returns to New York, where the original Ghosbusters must unite with the new recruits to battle a god that kills by freezing people. They witness New York freezing in July and discover that it’s fear that freezes people to death.

Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Celeste O'Connor, and Logan Kim reprise their roles, while Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, Emily Alyn Lind, and James Acaster also join the cast.



Arthur the king

Starring Mark Wahlberg in the lead role, this film is based on a true - and truly inspiring - story. Michael Light (Wahleberg) has spent 19 years of his life trying to win the Adventure Racing World Championship.

As he enters the competition for the last time, a dog becomes an uninvited companion along the way. It becomes a heartwarming tale of the friendship and loyalty dogs are known for.

