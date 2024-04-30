Meghan Markle told to wait before bringing kids to UK: ‘Long way'

Meghan Markle would reportedly have to give time before she gets a re-entry in the Royal Family.



The Duchess of Sussex, who tied the knot with Prince Harry back in 2018 before exiting UK in 2020, will not be welcomed back by His Majesty unless she proves herself.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams notes: "The King has always kept the door open to Harry, but that doesn't necessarily mean that he would invariably get a warm reception.”

He further explains The Sun: "It will take its time. But clearly the situation has changed in recent weeks beyond all expectations. I don't think it would be too difficult, it depends how you define reconcile. I think there's a long way to go before Harry is bringing over Meghan and the children."

Mr Fitzwilliams continues, noting Meghan’s dark qualities:

"Meghan is toxic. I'm not saying the Sussexes would launch any attacks to the Royal Family at this sort of time. But what is very, very clear is that if they want to build trust, they have a long way to go.

"I never thought that Meghan would come over because of the hostility towards her here, but one has to emphasize that it's obvious from the opinion polls. And of course, you'd get a press that was far from flattering, but that is linked to the Sussexes behaviour over the last four years,” he noted.