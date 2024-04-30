Piers Morgan breaks silence on Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Nigeria trip

Former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan has once against stressed the need to strip Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of their royal titles.



Morgan was commenting on the California-based royals' upcoming trip to Nigeria.

The Vanity Fair reported “Meghan Markle will join Prince Harry on a trip to Nigeria this May, the couple’s first official international tour since leaving their royal roles in 2020.”

Reacting to it on X, formerly Twitter handle, Piers Morgan said: “There’s nothing ‘official’ about it - they’re not working royals.”

The outspoken journalist went on saying, “This is precisely why their titles must be stripped.”

Meghan and Harry will visit Nigeria in May for Invictus Games, the country’s Defence Headquarters confirmed on Sunday.

Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, the military spokesperson of Nigeria, said during their stay in the country, Meghan and Harry will be meeting with service members and will be hosted to arrays of cultural activities.