 

NFL's Travis Kelce signs $34m extension agreement with Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs star becomes highest paid tight end after getting hefty raise

By
Web Desk

April 30, 2024

Travis Kelce to remain with Kansas City Chiefs util end of  2027 season.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has signed a two-year contract extension, according to an anonymous source who spoke to USA Today.

According to the report, the deal is worth $34.25 million and makes Kelce, 34, the highest-pad tight end in the National Football League (NFL).

The extension also means that the Chiefs star will remain in Kansas City until the end of the 2027 season.

Kelce has been the top pass catcher for Kansas City since he was drafted by the club in 2013 and is widely regarded as one of the best tight ends in the NFL.

The nine-time Pro Bowler has caught a pass in 158 consecutive games, the longest streak in franchise history.

Last season, he led the Chiefs in targets (121), catches (93) and receiving yards (984).

Additionally, his performance was instrumental during Kansas City's Super Bowl 58 victory over the San Fransisco 49ers in February, with a team-high 32 catches, 355 receiving yards and three touchdown catches.

Kelce has spent his entire career with the Chiefs and has been a key player in the team's three Super Bowl titles in the past five years and is quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ No. 1 pass-catching target.

According to USA Today, in 159 regular-season games, he has compiled 907 catches, 11,328 receiving yards and 74 touchdowns, all in a Chiefs uniform. 

His career receiving yards are the most by any Chiefs player and the fourth-most by an NFL tight end while his career touchdowns are the second most in franchise history.

