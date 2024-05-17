Photo: Sir Paul McCartney makes same feat as Sir Elton John

Sir Paul McCartney has reportedly made a new remarkable feat.

The former Beatles has reportedly become the first UK musician to become a billionaire, as per the Rich List published by Sunday Times.

To note here, this list also includes the name of Sir Elton John, who has already donated a large sum of money to charitable organizations.

The fortune of Paul is reported to be a whopping £945 million on the other hand John has an estimated net worth of £470 million.

This comes after Pual dropped the last Beatles’ song, Now and Then in November 2023.

Reflecting on this record, Pual previously said, "There it was, John’s voice, crystal clear. It’s quite emotional. And we all play on it, it’s a genuine Beatles recording.”

“In 2023 to still be working on Beatles music, and about to release a new song the public haven’t heard, I think it’s an exciting thing," he concluded at the amid the record’s release.

In a new interview on Paul McCartney: A Life in Lyrics podcast, Pual also spilled the beans on John’s song, Hey Jude, by recalling, "When I played it for John and Yoko in my music room on my psychedelic piano — I'm sitting facing this way and they're standing behind me, almost on my shoulder and they're listening."

However, he said of a lyric, "I turn around to John, 'Don't worry. I'll change that.'"

"And he looked at me and said, 'You won't, you know? It's the best line, innit?'"he added.