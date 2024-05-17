 

Dua Lipa and Chris Stapleton's electrifying duet wows the crowd

The Grammy-winning pop artist made her first debut at the '2024 ACMs'

By
Web Desk

May 17, 2024

Dua Lipa gave a surprise appearance at the 2024 Academy of Country Music Awards with Chris Stapleton.

On Thursday night, May 16, the 28-year-old singer startled her fans during the award ceremony in Texas, as she began Stepleton’s performance of his song Think I’m in Love with You.

The performance continued with the country music star joining Lipa onstage and the duet ignited the stage with their soulful vocals.

While talking about her performance backstage with Boby Bones, Lipa disclosed that she and Stapleton had been planning their surprise duet for a while and it was the Levitating singer’s idea.

"I'm such a fan of Chris',” she continued, “and I kind of reached out and was like, ‘Hey, wanna do something together?’ And this came about.”

“I feel so lucky to have been in Chris and Morgane's orbit for a few days, just like diving into the musicality of everything. It's just been wonderful,” the Albanian songstress added.

Moreover, the country star also applauded Lipa saying, “Dua is kind of the queen of feel-good music.” 


