 

Billie Eilish reacts to new album release: 'I don't even know'

Billie Eilish and Finneas' new album, 'Hit me Hard And Soft' was released on 17th May 2024

May 17, 2024

Billie Eilish and Finneas just dropped their newest album, Hit me Hard And Soft.

The Happier Than Ever recently took to Instagram and gave a shoutout to her newest collaborator Finneas, who also reciprocated her praise.

“I don’t even know what to SAAYY…” Billie wrote on her official social media handle.

She also addressed, “Finneas and i put so much into this album and have never ever ever loved something more.”

“we hope you enjoy it so much and i’ll see you on the other side EEEEEEEEEEEEEK HMHAS OUT NOW EVERYWHERE LOVE YOU ALL TO DEAAAAATH!!!!” the singing sensation continued.

On the other hand, Finneas claimed in a post on his Instagram that this album is “my favourite thing I’ve ever been a part of making.”

He also mentioned, “There were so many times during the making of it that I thought we’d never finish it or had no idea what we were doing.”

“I lost count- just goes to show- when you’re in it, you might just have to try to keep swimming- you can only really see the ocean once you’re on the shore,” he penned in conclusion. 

