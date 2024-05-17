 

Meghan Markle accused of turning things on their head with recent outing

Experts believe Meghan Markle’s recent outing proves she’s turned things on their head

By
Web Desk

May 17, 2024

Meghan Markle accused of turning things on their head with recent outing

Meghan Markle has just come under fire for reverting back on everything she expressed dislike for after moving to the US.

Royal commentator and author Tom Bower made all these claims and statements.

He broke down everything during one of his most recent pieces for The Daily Mail.

It all began with the author pointing out that “Just six years ago, the Queen appointed Meghan as an ambassador to the Commonwealth. Later, she was elevated by Her Majesty to be vice president of the Commonwealth Trust.”

“At the time, few could have imagined that Meghan and Harry would soon be denouncing members of their own family as racist in a television interview with Oprah Winfrey.”

But “I'm not surprised that the Sussexes now seem to have retreated from their outrageous suggestion, made to Oprah, that Buckingham Palace had decided - before their son Archie was even born - to deny him a title and security protection because he is mixed race.”

More From Entertainment

Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon's romance under a 'dark cloud' amid Angelina Jolie case

Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon's romance under a 'dark cloud' amid Angelina Jolie case
Billie Eilish reacts to new album release: 'I don't even know'

Billie Eilish reacts to new album release: 'I don't even know'
Meghan Markle is running away from fledgling jam-maker image video

Meghan Markle is running away from fledgling jam-maker image
Bianca Censori in distress as Kanye West ignores her ‘deal breaker'

Bianca Censori in distress as Kanye West ignores her ‘deal breaker'

Prince Archie 'desperate' to meet King Charles

Prince Archie 'desperate' to meet King Charles
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce romantically celebrate anniversary: See pic

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce romantically celebrate anniversary: See pic
Meghan Markle knows Prince Harry's the reason she's propelled as a cable TV actress video

Meghan Markle knows Prince Harry's the reason she's propelled as a cable TV actress
King Charles backs Prince William as he issues fresh warning video

King Charles backs Prince William as he issues fresh warning
Suri Cruise avoids celebrity lifestyle after turning 18? Expert reveals

Suri Cruise avoids celebrity lifestyle after turning 18? Expert reveals
'Prince Harry, Meghan Markle planning to walk all over the Royals'

'Prince Harry, Meghan Markle planning to walk all over the Royals'
Prince Harry breaks silence as King Charles takes major step against him, Meghan

Prince Harry breaks silence as King Charles takes major step against him, Meghan
Will Smith shares relationship update

Will Smith shares relationship update