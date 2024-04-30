Meghan Markle further 'isolates' herself from Buckingham Palace: Here's why

Meghan Markle is reportedly not joining her husband Prince Harry on his trip to Britain for Invictus Games.



Royal expert Cameron Walker disclosed Meghan Markle’s plan after Prince Harry confirmed his UK visit in May.

The royal expert tweeted, “The Duchess of Sussex will not accompany her husband, Prince Harry, to the St Paul's Cathedral service next week, celebrating 10 years of the Invictus Games. Sources close to Meghan confirm she will remain in Montecito.”

Reacting to these claims, a PR expert believes she wants to "further isolate herself from Buckingham Palace."

Speaking to the Mirror, PR expert Ryan McCormick said: “Meghan choosing not to join Harry in the UK may have to do with her focusing more efforts on her new company American Riviera Orchard. At the same time, the Duchess may wish to further isolate herself from Buckingham Palace.”

The PR expert also revealed reason behind Meghan Markle’s decision, saying: “Why? Markle could be tired out from the Royals or see the close association as an obstacle towards further establishing an independent business and personal presence in the US."