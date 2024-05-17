Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce romantically celebrate anniversary: See pic

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce just celebrated their first anniversary together

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce just celebrated their first anniversary together

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce had a romantic dinner to celebrate their first anniversary.

Taylor and Travis took some time away and stayed at a luxury villa at Lake Como in Italy. They spent four days at a private suite in the villa, which costs nearly $22,000-a-night.

In pictures circulating online, the duo can be seen enjoying a candlelit dinner with romantic gazes at each other. They had dinner outside the hotel, on the vast green lawn.

The Fortnight hitmaker stunned in a dark blue dress with a boxy neckline. She had her hair in a casual updo, leaving her bangs out. She also added jewelry, including a bracelet, and a necklace.

Taylor’s Super Bowl-winning beau looked dapper in a cream pullover which had a cupid emblem embroidered on to it. He kept it casual with black slide-on sandals. Travis also accessorized with his gold earrings.

This comes after Travis attended Taylor’s Eras Tour show in France along with Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid. He gushed about the experience on his and Jason Kelce’s New Heights, saying, “I had a blast at Tay's show, the new rendition of the Eras Tour - I suggest everyone go see it.”

“It has her new Tortured Poets Department, a handful of those songs, in the new show, which means there's a new segment, new lights, new dancing, new everything to the f***ing show. It's absolutely unbelievable, I enjoyed every bit of it,” he added.