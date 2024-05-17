Suri Cruise avoids celebrity lifestyle after turning 18? Expert reveals

Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise's daughter Suri turned 18 on April 18 this year

Suri Cruise is not a fan of the spotlight and wants to keep away from the “celebrity circus", per an expert.

Tom Cruise’s estranged daughter turned 18 last month and proceeded to drop his surname from her name, opting instead for her mother Katie Holmes’ middle name Noelle.

She was recently spotted on an outing with her mom. Body language expert Judi James has analyzed pictures from the duo’s outing, noting that Suri has "no interest in fame of the celebrity lifestyle."

"Suri was once the most famous little girl in the world, sharing the press spotlight with her A-list 'royalty' parents Tom and Katie," Judi told The Mirror. "Tom soaked up the public narrative that started with his famous declaration of 'I'm in love with Katie' and backward leap onto the sofa from a standing start on the Oprah Show.”

"To the stunts like the besotted couple's red-carpet arrival on a motorbike before ending with what seemed like a messy divorce. Suri’s body language now suggests a young woman keen to avoid that spotlight and her previous celebrity-circus lifestyle,” she added.

"Walking with mom Katie she looks confidently casual but distinctly wary of the press her parents once courted. Her styling and her body language seems to mirror her mother’s here and both women are seen walking at different moments with their arms folded across their bodies in a barrier gesture. Suri even turns her back at one point to show what looks like no interest in fame or the celebrity lifestyle," she noted.