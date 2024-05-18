 

Barbra Streisand's husband James Brolin ‘sick of' her crush on Ralph Fiennes

By
Web Desk

May 18, 2024

Barbra Streisand’s husband James Brolin is infuriated by her and British star Ralph Fiennes’s long-standing flirtatious dynamic.

Streisand has openly admitted to crushing on Fiennes, 81, calling him "irresistibly attractive." According to sources, Brolin is not at all okay with it.

"Jim doesn't like it one bit," a tipster snitched to the National Enquirer. "Ralph's a well-known ladies' man and Jim doesn't want him over ogling his wife."

"But Barbra shamelessly crushes over him," they noted, adding, "She wouldn't do anything to jeopardize her marriage, but she can still dream."

"Barbra's carried a torch for Ralph for decades," the source added of the Yentl star, who met Fiennes in the 1990s. "She could've had an affair with him but didn't because she wanted to keep their relationship professional."

"Ralph seemed just as attracted to her — and still is — if you ask Barbra. He never misses a concert and the way he looks at her gets her weak in the knees," they added.

Streisand, 82, and Brolin, 83, tied the knot in 1998. Meanwhile, Harry Potter actor Fiennes divorced his only wife Alex Kingston in 1997.

The tipster continued, "Ralph's the one that got away, sort of. Actually, they've never lost touch!"

"Jim is sick of being her whipping boy. She's in his face constantly and complaining about this or that," they added.

"He has the patience of a saint, but friends wonder why he puts up with it. Barbra's so needy and demanding and treats him like a doormat," the source concluded. 

