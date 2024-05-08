Tom Holland uses no words to describe Zendaya Met Gala look

Tom Holland uses no words to describe Zendaya Met Gala look

Tom Holland is winning heart on social media after he shared photos of Zendaya from 2024 Met Gala by expressing awe through the use of emojis.



Taking to Instagram, the Spider-Man star posted multiple looks of her girlfriend at the mega-event.

Expressing his love for the Dune star, the British actor instead of words used emojis to convey his feelings.

However, the 27-year-old was not present with his flame because he was involved in work for his forthcoming theatre show in London.

In the meantime, Zendaya rocked what was arguably the biggest night of the fashion world by appearing in a blue and green gown.



Her appearance was likewise significant because she attended the last event five years ago.



Not to mention, the Challengers star was also on the chairing panel of the 2024 Met Gala.