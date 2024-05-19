David Beckham follows Victoria Beckham footsteps in business

David Beckham is entering a multi-year deal with Hugo Boss after his wife, Victoria Beckham, inked a collaboration with Mango.



The partnership with the apparel giant—the British footballer will design a formal and casual collection—comes after its CEO, Daniel Grieder, watched the hit Beckham documentary on Netflix.

He told WWD, "David was always on the radar, but I didn't know him personally, and until I saw the Netflix documentary, I wasn't aware of all that he'd achieved in his life, all of the difficult times he went through, and how he stayed strong."

He continued, "The show changed my whole point of view, and I was convinced that we had to get him."

Adding, "I said, 'Listen, we don't just want you as an ambassador, we want you in a partnership. We want you to be involved in the design, and to do a collection.'

"Then we met again, and discussed what we could do together. He visited the company and was impressed."

Earlier, Victoria joined hands with Mango to add her affordable designs to the brand.

"I have a strong aesthetic I know people can relate to. I see this as an opportunity to bring what I do to a new community," she told the Sunday Times.