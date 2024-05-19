John Stamos pays homage to late costar Bob Saget

John Stamos wished his late friend and Full House costar Bob Saget on his 68th birthday with an honourary tribute.



The 60-year-old actor took to his Instagram account and posted a black and white picture of the Full House cast captured at his home behind a life-size sculpture of the Disney character Dumbo.

The general hospital actor penned down a detailed note in honor of Bob, wishing him, “Happy Birthday Bob.”

Stamos noted that the picture was from Bob's last ceremony, he wrote “This was taken as we gathered for his funeral. Though Bob wasn’t there physically, his spirit was unmistakably present, wrapping us in warmth and shared memories that drew both laughter and tears”

“That day, each of us felt the weight of his absence and the strength of the bond he nurtured among us,” he continued.

Moreover, Stomos added, “Bob was the heart of our “Full House” family. His legacy of kindness and compassion was evident in the faces around me, (on Dumbo) in the gentle ways we supported one another, echoing the love he always extended. We celebrated a life that was a true gift to us all.”

He concluded the homage by writing, “Bob, you are with us in every joke we share and every hug we give. Rest in peace, dear friend. Your family misses you more than words can say.”

Additionally, in the photo, the cast members including Mary-Kate Olsen, Ashley Olsen, Jodie Sweetin, Candace Cameron Bure, series creator Jeff Franklin, Dave Coulier, and comedian Jeff Ross can be seen.

It is pertinent to mention that Bob who died in January 2022, played the role of Danny Tanner in House Full from 1987 to 1995 while Stamos played the role of Uncle Jesse in the sitcom.