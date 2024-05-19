Background dancers force Dua Lipa to change dance steps

For her tour, Dua Lipa had to rehearse for the dance performance, but she kept slipping because of her dancers' sweat. So, he changed the steps.



Explaining the decision, the Dance The Night singer told SiriusXM Morning Mash Up series, "I fell over on my tour, I think once in Barcelona, once in Milan on the same spot, and it was just the hottest week in Europe.

She continued, "And so some of my dancers were just sweating a little bit extra. And so I slipped on a little sweat puddle and we kind of had to change the choreo so I don't get a little puddle of sweat right where I'm about to start dancing."

Dua, however, says injuries are part of her job. "It's all part of the experience. You got to get a little bruised."

Elsewhere in the interview, the British singer was asked about her new film.

"I have no idea… I'm so focused on music that I just don't know if film is really the route that I want to go down."

She added, "I'm not sure. I loved ['Argylle'] and had so much fun, but I'm so focused on music and the tour that I can't even imagine [doing more]."