Inside Justin Bieber's 'alleged' hair transplantation: 'A dramatic change'

Justin Bieber’s new hairline has sparked serious opinions from experts.

According to In Touch, cosmetic surgeons compared pictures of the 30-year-old singer from 2021 and 2022 to his recent appearance.

“In the before photos, he’s displaying classic male pattern baldness. The angle of the hair goes deep and backward on the sides, and in the recent photo, his hairline looks more forward and is not at as sharp an angle. From one side to another, it looks almost horizontal. That sort of effect always comes from hair transplantation,” Manhattan-based cosmetic cutter Dr. Yoel Shahar stated.

Another surgeon based in Atlanta named Dr. Nicholas Jones observed that Justin’s hairline has undergone a “dramatic change” and “seemingly swift and complete” transformation.

“This can create a denser, more defined hairline, which could explain the uniformity we’re seeing in Justin’s case. Natural hairlines are slightly irregular, and some areas grow more than others,” Dr. Nicholas said.

Their opinions come after a source said that Justin has lately been self-conscious about his thinning locks.

“He thinks of himself as this boyishly handsome guy. And the image in the mirror started to look a little different from that idea of himself,” the insider had said.